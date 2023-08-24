C.J. Abrams vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, C.J. Abrams (batting .143 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Michael King. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is batting .250 with 22 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 20 walks.
- Abrams has reached base via a hit in 73 games this season (of 117 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (13 of 117), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.5% of his games this season, Abrams has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 49 of 117 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|56
|.251
|AVG
|.249
|.311
|OBP
|.292
|.405
|SLG
|.418
|19
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|6
|23
|RBI
|25
|45/13
|K/BB
|47/7
|18
|SB
|15
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).
- The Yankees rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (159 total, 1.3 per game).
- King (3-5) takes the mound for the Yankees to make his second start this season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 1 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing three earned runs while giving up two hits.
