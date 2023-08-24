Alex Call -- with an on-base percentage of .242 in his past 10 games, 59 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the New York Yankees, with Michael King on the hill, on August 24 at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Michael King

Michael King TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is batting .195 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 46 walks.

Call has gotten at least one hit in 50.5% of his games this year (51 of 101), with multiple hits 13 times (12.9%).

He has hit a home run in six games this season (5.9%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Call has picked up an RBI in 22.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 30 of 101 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 52 .207 AVG .183 .293 OBP .308 .314 SLG .260 11 XBH 7 3 HR 3 23 RBI 10 35/21 K/BB 36/25 4 SB 4

Yankees Pitching Rankings