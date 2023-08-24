Alex Call -- with an on-base percentage of .242 in his past 10 games, 59 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the New York Yankees, with Michael King on the hill, on August 24 at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Michael King
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)



Alex Call At The Plate

  • Call is batting .195 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 46 walks.
  • Call has gotten at least one hit in 50.5% of his games this year (51 of 101), with multiple hits 13 times (12.9%).
  • He has hit a home run in six games this season (5.9%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Call has picked up an RBI in 22.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 30 of 101 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
49 GP 52
.207 AVG .183
.293 OBP .308
.314 SLG .260
11 XBH 7
3 HR 3
23 RBI 10
35/21 K/BB 36/25
4 SB 4

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Yankees' 4.07 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (159 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Yankees will look to King (3-5) in his second start this season.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 1 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing three earned runs while giving up two hits.
