Alex Call vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Call -- with an on-base percentage of .242 in his past 10 games, 59 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the New York Yankees, with Michael King on the hill, on August 24 at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Yankees.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Yankees Player Props
|Nationals vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Nationals vs Yankees
|Nationals vs Yankees Odds
|Nationals vs Yankees Prediction
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is batting .195 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 46 walks.
- Call has gotten at least one hit in 50.5% of his games this year (51 of 101), with multiple hits 13 times (12.9%).
- He has hit a home run in six games this season (5.9%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Call has picked up an RBI in 22.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 30 of 101 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|52
|.207
|AVG
|.183
|.293
|OBP
|.308
|.314
|SLG
|.260
|11
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|10
|35/21
|K/BB
|36/25
|4
|SB
|4
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 4.07 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (159 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Yankees will look to King (3-5) in his second start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 1 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing three earned runs while giving up two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.