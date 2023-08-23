Ronald Acuna Jr. -- .268 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the New York Mets, with Jose Quintana on the hill, on August 23 at 7:20 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Mets.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna has an OPS of .988, fueled by an OBP of .419 to go with a slugging percentage of .569. All three of those stats rank first among Atlanta hitters this season.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks third in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Acuna has picked up a hit in 76.0% of his 125 games this year, with more than one hit in 43.2% of them.

Looking at the 125 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 26 of them (20.8%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Acuna has picked up an RBI in 49 games this season (39.2%), with two or more RBI in 16 of those games (12.8%).

In 79 of 125 games this year, he has scored, and 27 of those games included multiple runs.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 59 .333 AVG .333 .430 OBP .407 .578 SLG .560 32 XBH 28 14 HR 14 37 RBI 37 39/42 K/BB 33/26 29 SB 29

Mets Pitching Rankings