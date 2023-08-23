Wednesday's game at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (60-65) taking on the Washington Nationals (58-68) at 7:05 PM ET (on August 23). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-5 win for the Yankees, so expect a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Luis Severino (2-8) to the mound, while MacKenzie Gore (6-9) will answer the bell for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 5-2.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.

The Nationals have been victorious in 49, or 44.1%, of the 111 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Washington has won 41 of 90 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Washington scores the 18th-most runs in baseball (554 total, 4.4 per game).

The Nationals have the 27th-ranked ERA (4.91) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Schedule