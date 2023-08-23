When the New York Yankees (60-65) and Washington Nationals (58-68) square of at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, August 23, Luis Severino will get the nod for the Yankees, while the Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore to the hill. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET.

The Nationals are listed as +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Yankees (-145). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Severino - NYY (2-8, 7.98 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (6-9, 4.38 ERA)

Nationals vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have won 40, or 54.8%, of the 73 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Yankees have a record of 28-14 (66.7%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees did not win a game while favored on the moneyline in the last 10 games in four tries.

Over its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 111 games this season and have come away with the win 49 times (44.1%) in those contests.

The Nationals have a mark of 41-49 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Nationals vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U C.J. Abrams 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+180) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.