Michael Harris II vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Michael Harris II (.310 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Quintana. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Mets.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II has 20 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks while batting .282.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 74th, and he is 63rd in the league in slugging.
- Harris II has gotten at least one hit in 65.7% of his games this year (67 of 102), with at least two hits 22 times (21.6%).
- In nine games this year, he has hit a home run (8.8%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).
- In 25.5% of his games this season, Harris II has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (8.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this season (37.3%), including 11 multi-run games (10.8%).
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|53
|.306
|AVG
|.261
|.348
|OBP
|.314
|.500
|SLG
|.399
|19
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|17
|35/9
|K/BB
|39/15
|8
|SB
|9
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.50).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (159 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Mets will send Quintana (1-4) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.03 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the lefty tossed six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 34-year-old has a 3.03 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .238 to opposing hitters.
