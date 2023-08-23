The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz and his .675 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is hitting .260 with 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks.

In 65 of 105 games this season (61.9%) Ruiz has picked up a hit, and in 29 of those games he had more than one (27.6%).

He has hit a home run in 13.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Ruiz has had at least one RBI in 35.2% of his games this season (37 of 105), with more than one RBI 12 times (11.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 35 games this season (33.3%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 53 .262 AVG .259 .303 OBP .329 .400 SLG .439 17 XBH 17 5 HR 10 24 RBI 28 22/8 K/BB 18/20 0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings