Joey Meneses vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Yankees.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is batting .284 with 29 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 18th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 92nd in slugging.
- Meneses has reached base via a hit in 83 games this year (of 118 played), and had multiple hits in 37 of those games.
- In 7.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Meneses has driven in a run in 41 games this season (34.7%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (13.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 40.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (8.5%).
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|54
|.302
|AVG
|.265
|.342
|OBP
|.321
|.448
|SLG
|.386
|24
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|5
|37
|RBI
|32
|45/15
|K/BB
|51/18
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (158 total, 1.3 per game).
- Severino (2-8) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 7.98 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, Aug. 15, the righty went four innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old has put together a 7.98 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .329 to his opponents.
