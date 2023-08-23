The Washington Nationals, including Ildemaro Vargas (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Yankees.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Luis Severino TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is batting .242 with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine walks.

Vargas has gotten a hit in 32 of 56 games this year (57.1%), including 10 multi-hit games (17.9%).

He has gone deep in 7.1% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.0% of his games this season, Vargas has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (14.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 19 of 56 games (33.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 33 .222 AVG .255 .250 OBP .295 .361 SLG .377 4 XBH 10 3 HR 1 10 RBI 15 6/3 K/BB 6/6 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings