Ildemaro Vargas vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Ildemaro Vargas (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Yankees.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is batting .242 with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine walks.
- Vargas has gotten a hit in 32 of 56 games this year (57.1%), including 10 multi-hit games (17.9%).
- He has gone deep in 7.1% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.0% of his games this season, Vargas has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (14.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 19 of 56 games (33.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|33
|.222
|AVG
|.255
|.250
|OBP
|.295
|.361
|SLG
|.377
|4
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|15
|6/3
|K/BB
|6/6
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 158 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Severino makes the start for the Yankees, his 15th of the season. He is 2-8 with a 7.98 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, Aug. 15 against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.98, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .329 batting average against him.
