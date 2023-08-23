On Wednesday, Dominic Smith (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Washington Nationals face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his last game against the Phillies.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith leads Washington with an OBP of .335 this season while batting .265 with 35 walks and 43 runs scored.

Smith has gotten at least one hit in 64.7% of his games this year (75 of 116), with multiple hits 32 times (27.6%).

Looking at the 116 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (4.3%), and in 1.1% of his trips to the dish.

Smith has had an RBI in 24 games this year (20.7%), including nine multi-RBI outings (7.8%).

He has scored in 34.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 2.6%.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 56 .254 AVG .278 .319 OBP .352 .300 SLG .388 6 XBH 16 2 HR 3 15 RBI 18 37/15 K/BB 36/20 1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings