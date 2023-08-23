The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams (.314 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams has 22 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 20 walks while batting .250.

Abrams has gotten a hit in 72 of 116 games this season (62.1%), with at least two hits on 28 occasions (24.1%).

In 11.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Abrams has driven in a run in 31 games this year (26.7%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 42.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.6%.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 55 .251 AVG .249 .311 OBP .293 .405 SLG .421 19 XBH 20 7 HR 6 23 RBI 25 45/13 K/BB 46/7 18 SB 15

Yankees Pitching Rankings