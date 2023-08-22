Ronald Acuña Jr. vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (hitting .275 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Mets.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -208)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.417), slugging percentage (.567) and OPS (.985) this season.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is fifth in slugging.
- In 94 of 124 games this year (75.8%) Acuna has picked up a hit, and in 53 of those games he had more than one (42.7%).
- He has gone deep in 21.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 39.5% of his games this year, Acuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 63.7% of his games this season (79 of 124), he has scored, and in 27 of those games (21.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|59
|.331
|AVG
|.333
|.427
|OBP
|.407
|.576
|SLG
|.560
|31
|XBH
|28
|14
|HR
|14
|37
|RBI
|37
|38/41
|K/BB
|33/26
|27
|SB
|29
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.51).
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 157 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Megill makes the start for the Mets, his 19th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 5.53 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up a 5.53 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .298 to opposing hitters.
