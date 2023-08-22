Carlos Rodon will take the mound for the New York Yankees (60-64) on Tuesday, August 22 against the Washington Nationals (57-68), who will answer with Josiah Gray. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees are listed as -185 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Nationals (+150). The over/under for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Rodon - NYY (1-4, 7.33 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (7-10, 3.96 ERA)

Nationals vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 72 times and won 40, or 55.6%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Yankees have gone 10-2 (83.3%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for New York.

In the last 10 games, the Yankees were the moneyline favorite four times, but they lost each matchup.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Nationals have been victorious in 48, or 43.6%, of the 110 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Nationals have won 22 of 46 games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Nationals had a record of 4-3.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lane Thomas 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Michael Chavis 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+280) Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+220)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 5th

