How to Watch the Nationals vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 22
Anthony Volpe and the New York Yankees will see Josiah Gray starting for the Washington Nationals in the first game of a three-game series, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Yankees vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Nationals Player Props
|Yankees vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Yankees vs Nationals Odds
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 113 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.
- Fueled by 357 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 20th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .261 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.
- Washington has scored 552 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.
- Washington has a 7.8 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.94 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- Nationals pitchers have a 1.452 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gray (7-10) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 25th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed five hits in three innings against the Boston Red Sox.
- He has eight quality starts in 24 chances this season.
- Gray has 20 starts of five or more innings this season in 24 chances. He averages 5.4 innings per outing.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/16/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|James Paxton
|8/17/2023
|Red Sox
|W 10-7
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Chris Sale
|8/18/2023
|Phillies
|W 8-7
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Michael Lorenzen
|8/19/2023
|Phillies
|L 12-3
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Cristopher Sanchez
|8/20/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-3
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Zack Wheeler
|8/22/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Carlos Rodón
|8/23/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Luis Severino
|8/24/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Randy Vasquez
|8/25/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Joan Adon
|Eury Pérez
|8/26/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Braxton Garrett
|8/27/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Johnny Cueto
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.