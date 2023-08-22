Anthony Volpe and the New York Yankees will see Josiah Gray starting for the Washington Nationals in the first game of a three-game series, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 113 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 357 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 20th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .261 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.

Washington has scored 552 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.

Washington has a 7.8 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.94 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.452 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Gray (7-10) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed five hits in three innings against the Boston Red Sox.

He has eight quality starts in 24 chances this season.

Gray has 20 starts of five or more innings this season in 24 chances. He averages 5.4 innings per outing.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/16/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Home MacKenzie Gore James Paxton 8/17/2023 Red Sox W 10-7 Home Patrick Corbin Chris Sale 8/18/2023 Phillies W 8-7 Home Joan Adon Michael Lorenzen 8/19/2023 Phillies L 12-3 Home Jake Irvin Cristopher Sanchez 8/20/2023 Phillies W 4-3 Home Trevor Williams Zack Wheeler 8/22/2023 Yankees - Away Josiah Gray Carlos Rodón 8/23/2023 Yankees - Away MacKenzie Gore Luis Severino 8/24/2023 Yankees - Away Patrick Corbin Randy Vasquez 8/25/2023 Marlins - Away Joan Adon Eury Pérez 8/26/2023 Marlins - Away Jake Irvin Braxton Garrett 8/27/2023 Marlins - Away Trevor Williams Johnny Cueto

