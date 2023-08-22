C.J. Abrams vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
C.J. Abrams -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the New York Yankees, with Carlos Rodon on the hill, on August 22 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is batting .250 with 22 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 20 walks.
- Abrams has had a hit in 71 of 115 games this year (61.7%), including multiple hits 28 times (24.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.4% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Abrams has driven in a run in 30 games this year (26.1%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (10.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 48 times this season (41.7%), including 10 games with multiple runs (8.7%).
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|54
|.251
|AVG
|.249
|.311
|OBP
|.294
|.405
|SLG
|.410
|19
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|24
|45/13
|K/BB
|46/7
|18
|SB
|15
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.12).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (156 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Yankees are sending Rodon (1-4) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 7.33 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday, Aug. 6 against the Houston Astros, when the lefty tossed 2 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In six games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.33, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .225 against him.
