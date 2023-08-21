Claire Liu 2023 US Open Odds
Claire Liu begins the US Open after her BNP Paribas Poland Open ended with a defeat to Iga Swiatek in the round of 16. Liu's first opponent is Liudmila Samsonova (in the round of 128). Liu currently is +40000 to win it all at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Liu at the 2023 US Open
- Next Round: Round of 128
- Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Liu's Next Match
In the round of 128 of the US Open, on Tuesday, August 29 (at 11:00 AM ET), Liu will face Samsonova.
Liu is currently listed at +400 to win her next match against Samsonova. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Claire Liu Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +40000
Liu Stats
- In her most recent tournament, the BNP Paribas Poland Open, Liu was eliminated in the Round of 16 by No. 1-ranked Swiatek, 2-6, 2-6.
- Liu is 18-21 over the past 12 months, with zero tournament titles.
- In 12 tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Liu has gone 12-14.
- Liu has played 21.3 games per match in her 39 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.
- On hard courts, Liu has played 26 matches over the past year, and she has totaled 20.3 games per match while winning 47.6% of games.
- Liu, over the past 12 months, has won 62.4% of her service games and 32.6% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Liu, over the past 12 months, has been victorious in 61.5% of her service games and 31.4% of her return games.
