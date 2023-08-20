You can see player prop bet odds for Bryson Stott, Lane Thomas and other players on the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals ahead of their matchup at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has put up 140 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He's slashed .287/.334/.480 so far this year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Aug. 19 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 18 3-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 17 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 15 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Meneses Stats

Joey Meneses has 29 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 32 walks and 69 RBI (132 total hits).

He's slashed .281/.327/.418 so far this season.

Meneses Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Phillies Aug. 19 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Phillies Aug. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 17 2-for-5 2 0 5 4 vs. Red Sox Aug. 16 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 vs. Red Sox Aug. 15 0-for-3 1 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Zack Wheeler Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Wheeler Stats

Zack Wheeler (9-5) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 25th start of the season.

He's going for his eighth straight quality start.

Wheeler has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 33-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.56), 13th in WHIP (1.097), and 13th in K/9 (10).

Wheeler Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays Aug. 15 7.0 3 1 1 5 4 vs. Nationals Aug. 8 6.0 7 3 3 6 0 at Marlins Aug. 2 6.0 5 2 2 4 1 at Pirates Jul. 28 6.2 3 1 1 11 1 at Guardians Jul. 22 7.0 5 1 1 8 1

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Stott Stats

Stott has 25 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 31 walks and 50 RBI (133 total hits). He's also swiped 22 bases.

He's slashed .296/.341/.440 so far this year.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Aug. 19 2-for-6 1 1 3 5 0 at Nationals Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 16 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 15 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Twins Aug. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Schwarber Stats

Kyle Schwarber has 82 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs, 92 walks and 78 RBI.

He's slashing .183/.327/.432 on the season.

Schwarber has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with two home runs, five walks and five RBI.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Nationals Aug. 19 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 at Nationals Aug. 18 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 at Blue Jays Aug. 16 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

