Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies will see Trevor Williams starting for the Washington Nationals in the final game of a three-game series, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

The Phillies are -225 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Nationals (+185). Philadelphia is a 2.5-run favorite (at +110 odds). The over/under is 9 runs for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Nationals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nationals vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Williamsport, Pennsylvania Venue: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field

Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -225 +185 9 +100 -120 -2.5 +110 -135

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Nationals and their foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games. Washington games have gone over the set point total three times in a row, and the average total in this span was 9.2 runs.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have come away with 47 wins in the 109 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has entered 20 games this season as the underdog by +185 or more and is 6-14 in those contests.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Washington and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 57 of its 122 opportunities.

The Nationals have an against the spread mark of 7-6-0 in 13 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-36 28-32 27-26 29-41 35-42 21-25

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.