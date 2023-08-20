Mystics vs. Wings: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 20
Brittney Sykes takes the Washington Mystics (15-16) into a matchup against the Dallas Wings (17-14) after dropping 30 points in an 83-79 victory over the Fever. It's on Sunday, August 20, 2023, starting at 3:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSWX.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Mystics vs. Wings matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Mystics vs. Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSWX
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
Mystics vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wings Moneyline
|Mystics Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Wings (-5.5)
|166
|-225
|+185
|BetMGM
|Wings (-5.5)
|166.5
|-225
|+185
|PointsBet
|Wings (-5.5)
|165.5
|-240
|+175
|Tipico
|Wings (-5.5)
|165.5
|-230
|+175
Mystics vs. Wings Betting Trends
- The Wings have put together a 16-14-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Mystics are 13-17-0 ATS this season.
- Dallas has covered the spread five times this season (5-4 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.
- When playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this year, Washington has an ATS record of 3-3.
- A total of 16 out of the Wings' 30 games this season have gone over the point total.
- Mystics games have hit the over 12 out of 30 times this season.
