Today's MLB slate should have plenty of excitement on the field. Among those games is the San Francisco Giants playing the Atlanta Braves.

Information on how to watch today's MLB play is included for you.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Houston Astros (70-54) take on the Seattle Mariners (68-55)

The Mariners will hit the field at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Sunday at 1:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Peacock

Fubo Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.297 AVG, 24 HR, 92 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.297 AVG, 24 HR, 92 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.278 AVG, 21 HR, 79 RBI)

HOU Moneyline SEA Moneyline Total -183 +155 8.5

The Atlanta Braves (80-42) play the San Francisco Giants (64-59)

The Giants will take to the field at Truist Park against the Braves on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.333 AVG, 28 HR, 74 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.333 AVG, 28 HR, 74 RBI) SF Key Player: Michael Conforto (.250 AVG, 15 HR, 55 RBI)

ATL Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -250 +204 9

The New York Yankees (60-63) play host to the Boston Red Sox (65-58)

The Red Sox will take to the field at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.265 AVG, 18 HR, 49 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.265 AVG, 18 HR, 49 RBI) BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.268 AVG, 28 HR, 84 RBI)

NYY Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -117 -103 9

The Cleveland Guardians (59-65) play host to the Detroit Tigers (56-67)

The Tigers will look to pick up a road win at Progressive Field against the Guardians on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.280 AVG, 18 HR, 66 RBI)

José Ramírez (.280 AVG, 18 HR, 66 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.232 AVG, 21 HR, 66 RBI)

CLE Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -114 -106 7.5

The Cincinnati Reds (64-60) face the Toronto Blue Jays (68-56)

The Blue Jays will hit the field at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.265 AVG, 18 HR, 66 RBI)

Spencer Steer (.265 AVG, 18 HR, 66 RBI) TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.263 AVG, 18 HR, 72 RBI)

TOR Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -113 -106 9.5

The Minnesota Twins (64-60) play host to the Pittsburgh Pirates (55-68)

The Pirates will hit the field at Target Field against the Twins on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.230 AVG, 15 HR, 54 RBI)

Carlos Correa (.230 AVG, 15 HR, 54 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.266 AVG, 18 HR, 60 RBI)

MIN Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -143 +122 9.5

The St. Louis Cardinals (54-70) take on the New York Mets (58-66)

The Mets hope to get a road victory at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

Fubo Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.285 AVG, 26 HR, 85 RBI)

Nolan Arenado (.285 AVG, 26 HR, 85 RBI) NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.224 AVG, 38 HR, 93 RBI)

STL Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -147 +124 10

The Chicago Cubs (63-59) play the Kansas City Royals (40-85)

The Royals will take to the field at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

Fubo Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.285 AVG, 9 HR, 60 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.285 AVG, 9 HR, 60 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.281 AVG, 24 HR, 79 RBI)

CHC Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -208 +173 9.5

The Texas Rangers (72-51) take on the Milwaukee Brewers (67-57)

The Brewers will hit the field at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

Fubo Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.278 AVG, 19 HR, 79 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.278 AVG, 19 HR, 79 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.286 AVG, 16 HR, 67 RBI)

TEX Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -208 +174 8.5

The Colorado Rockies (48-75) take on the Chicago White Sox (48-75)

The White Sox will hit the field at Coors Field against the Rockies on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Fubo Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.252 AVG, 21 HR, 65 RBI)

Ryan McMahon (.252 AVG, 21 HR, 65 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.273 AVG, 33 HR, 67 RBI)

CHW Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -153 +131 12

The Oakland Athletics (34-89) host the Baltimore Orioles (76-47)

The Orioles will hit the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

Fubo Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.249 AVG, 2 HR, 37 RBI)

Esteury Ruiz (.249 AVG, 2 HR, 37 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.270 AVG, 16 HR, 58 RBI)

BAL Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -196 +165 8

The Washington Nationals (56-68) face the Philadelphia Phillies (67-56)

The Phillies will look to pick up a road win at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field against the Nationals on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.287 AVG, 20 HR, 69 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.287 AVG, 20 HR, 69 RBI) PHI Key Player: Bryson Stott (.296 AVG, 12 HR, 50 RBI)

PHI Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -229 +188 9

