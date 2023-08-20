On Sunday, Michael Harris II (.325 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Atlanta Braves face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Jakob Junis. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Giants Starter: Jakob Junis

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is hitting .287 with 19 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 55th in the league in slugging.

In 66 of 100 games this season (66.0%) Harris II has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (22.0%).

He has homered in 9.0% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Harris II has driven home a run in 25 games this year (25.0%), including more than one RBI in 8.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 38.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.0%.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 53 .319 AVG .261 .362 OBP .314 .519 SLG .399 18 XBH 15 6 HR 5 20 RBI 17 32/9 K/BB 39/15 8 SB 9

Giants Pitching Rankings