On Sunday, Lane Thomas (.342 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field

Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 140 hits and an OBP of .334 to go with a slugging percentage of .480. All three of those stats are tops among Washington hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.

Thomas has gotten a hit in 92 of 123 games this year (74.8%), with more than one hit on 39 occasions (31.7%).

In 19 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.4%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).

Thomas has had an RBI in 47 games this year (38.2%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (13.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 68 times this season (55.3%), including 13 games with multiple runs (10.6%).

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 59 .314 AVG .259 .355 OBP .313 .506 SLG .453 28 XBH 24 9 HR 11 37 RBI 32 57/13 K/BB 81/17 11 SB 4

Phillies Pitching Rankings