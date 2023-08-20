Lane Thomas vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Sunday, Lane Thomas (.342 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Phillies.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 140 hits and an OBP of .334 to go with a slugging percentage of .480. All three of those stats are tops among Washington hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.
- Thomas has gotten a hit in 92 of 123 games this year (74.8%), with more than one hit on 39 occasions (31.7%).
- In 19 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.4%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Thomas has had an RBI in 47 games this year (38.2%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (13.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 68 times this season (55.3%), including 13 games with multiple runs (10.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|59
|.314
|AVG
|.259
|.355
|OBP
|.313
|.506
|SLG
|.453
|28
|XBH
|24
|9
|HR
|11
|37
|RBI
|32
|57/13
|K/BB
|81/17
|11
|SB
|4
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Phillies have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 139 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Wheeler goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Phillies, his 25th of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.56 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.56 ERA ranks 24th, 1.097 WHIP ranks 13th, and 10 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.