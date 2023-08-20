How to Watch LaLiga: Soccer Streaming Live - Sunday, August 20
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Getafe CF versus Girona FC is a game to see on a Sunday LaLiga schedule that has plenty of thrilling contests.
Here you will find information on how to watch all of Sunday's LaLiga action.

LaLiga Streaming Live Today
Watch Girona FC vs Getafe CF
Getafe CF (0-1-0) travels to match up with Girona FC (0-1-0) at Estadi Montilivi in Girona.
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Girona FC (+105)
- Underdog: Getafe CF (+300)
- Draw: (+200)

Watch FC Barcelona vs Cadiz CF
Cadiz CF (1-0-0) makes the trip to take on FC Barcelona (0-1-0) at Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona.
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: FC Barcelona (-525)
- Underdog: Cadiz CF (+1200)
- Draw: (+550)

Watch Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid (1-0-0) is on the road to face Real Betis (1-0-0) at Benito Villamarin.
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Atletico Madrid (-105)
- Underdog: Real Betis (+265)
- Draw: (+240)


