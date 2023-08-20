The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (.342 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field

Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is batting .260 with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks.

Ruiz has picked up a hit in 63 of 103 games this season, with multiple hits 29 times.

He has homered in 13.6% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his chances at the plate.

In 35.0% of his games this season, Ruiz has picked up at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (10.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 34 of 103 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 52 .262 AVG .259 .304 OBP .330 .398 SLG .443 16 XBH 17 5 HR 10 22 RBI 28 22/8 K/BB 17/20 0 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings