The Washington Nationals, including Ildemaro Vargas (batting .211 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and seven RBI), battle starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks while hitting .238.

Vargas has gotten at least one hit in 57.4% of his games this year (31 of 54), with more than one hit nine times (16.7%).

He has gone deep in four games this season (7.4%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Vargas has driven in a run in 14 games this season (25.9%), including eight games with more than one RBI (14.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 19 of 54 games (35.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 32 .229 AVG .245 .247 OBP .287 .371 SLG .373 4 XBH 10 3 HR 1 10 RBI 15 6/2 K/BB 6/6 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings