Ildemaro Vargas vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Ildemaro Vargas (batting .211 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and seven RBI), battle starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks while hitting .238.
- Vargas has gotten at least one hit in 57.4% of his games this year (31 of 54), with more than one hit nine times (16.7%).
- He has gone deep in four games this season (7.4%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Vargas has driven in a run in 14 games this season (25.9%), including eight games with more than one RBI (14.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 19 of 54 games (35.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|32
|.229
|AVG
|.245
|.247
|OBP
|.287
|.371
|SLG
|.373
|4
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|15
|6/2
|K/BB
|6/6
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.99).
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (139 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler (9-5 with a 3.56 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Phillies, his 25th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.56 ERA ranks 24th, 1.097 WHIP ranks 13th, and 10 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.
