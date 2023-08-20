After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Zack Wheeler) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field

Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith leads Washington in OBP (.334) this season, fueled by 110 hits.

Smith has picked up a hit in 64.3% of his 115 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.0% of them.

He has homered in 4.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 23 games this season (20.0%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (7.0%) he had more than one.

He has scored at least once 40 times this year (34.8%), including three games with multiple runs (2.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 56 .249 AVG .278 .316 OBP .352 .297 SLG .388 6 XBH 16 2 HR 3 13 RBI 18 37/15 K/BB 36/20 1 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings