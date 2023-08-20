Dominic Smith vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Zack Wheeler) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith leads Washington in OBP (.334) this season, fueled by 110 hits.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 64.3% of his 115 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.0% of them.
- He has homered in 4.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23 games this season (20.0%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (7.0%) he had more than one.
- He has scored at least once 40 times this year (34.8%), including three games with multiple runs (2.6%).
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|56
|.249
|AVG
|.278
|.316
|OBP
|.352
|.297
|SLG
|.388
|6
|XBH
|16
|2
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|18
|37/15
|K/BB
|36/20
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Phillies have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (139 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Phillies, his 25th of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.56 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 3.56 ERA ranks 24th, 1.097 WHIP ranks 13th, and 10 K/9 ranks 13th.
