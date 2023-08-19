On Saturday, Stone Garrett (.806 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Phillies.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Read More About This Game

Stone Garrett At The Plate

Garrett is hitting .284 with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 25 walks.

Garrett will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 with two homers during his last games.

Garrett has recorded a hit in 41 of 81 games this season (50.6%), including 18 multi-hit games (22.2%).

He has hit a home run in eight games this season (9.9%), homering in 3.5% of his plate appearances.

In 27.2% of his games this year, Garrett has notched at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (12.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 38.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (9.9%).

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 34 .256 AVG .317 .336 OBP .383 .446 SLG .525 13 XBH 13 5 HR 4 22 RBI 19 39/13 K/BB 38/12 0 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings