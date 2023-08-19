Riley Adams vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Riley Adams -- hitting .359 with six doubles, a home run, four walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound, on August 19 at 4:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Red Sox.
Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Riley Adams At The Plate
- Adams is hitting .309 with 11 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Adams is batting .333 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 63.3% of his 30 games this season, Adams has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 13.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, Adams has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In seven of 30 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|11
|.362
|AVG
|.220
|.421
|OBP
|.289
|.667
|SLG
|.366
|13
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|7
|22/6
|K/BB
|9/4
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.01 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 139 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Sanchez (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.39 ERA in 58 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, Aug. 11 against the Minnesota Twins, the left-hander tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up a 3.39 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .218 to his opponents.
