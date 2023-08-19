Riley Adams -- hitting .359 with six doubles, a home run, four walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound, on August 19 at 4:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Red Sox.

Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Adams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Riley Adams At The Plate

Adams is hitting .309 with 11 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 10 walks.

Adams is batting .333 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 63.3% of his 30 games this season, Adams has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 13.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.3% of his games this year, Adams has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In seven of 30 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 11 .362 AVG .220 .421 OBP .289 .667 SLG .366 13 XBH 4 3 HR 1 10 RBI 7 22/6 K/BB 9/4 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings