How to Watch the Nationals vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 19
Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals take the field on Saturday at Nationals Park against Cristopher Sanchez, who is the named starter for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is set for 4:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Nationals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 113 home runs as a team.
- Washington is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .403 this season.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.
- Washington has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 545 (4.4 per game).
- The Nationals have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.321).
- The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.
- Washington averages just nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.
- Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.90 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- Nationals pitchers have a 1.449 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals' Jake Irvin (3-5) will make his 19th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- He has five quality starts in 18 chances this season.
- In 18 starts, Irvin has pitched through or past the fifth inning 11 times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/13/2023
|Athletics
|W 8-7
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/15/2023
|Red Sox
|L 5-4
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Nick Pivetta
|8/16/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|James Paxton
|8/17/2023
|Red Sox
|W 10-7
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Chris Sale
|8/18/2023
|Phillies
|W 8-7
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Michael Lorenzen
|8/19/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Cristopher Sanchez
|8/20/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Zack Wheeler
|8/22/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Carlos Rodón
|8/23/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Luis Severino
|8/24/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Randy Vasquez
|8/25/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Joan Adon
|Eury Pérez
