Lane Thomas vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Saturday, Lane Thomas (.270 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington with 138 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .477.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.
- Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 74.6% of his games this year (91 of 122), with at least two hits 38 times (31.1%).
- In 19 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.6%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Thomas has had at least one RBI in 38.5% of his games this year (47 of 122), with two or more RBI 17 times (13.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 54.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.7%.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|59
|.311
|AVG
|.259
|.352
|OBP
|.313
|.502
|SLG
|.453
|27
|XBH
|24
|9
|HR
|11
|37
|RBI
|32
|57/13
|K/BB
|81/17
|11
|SB
|4
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.01 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (139 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Sanchez (1-3) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.39 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Friday, Aug. 11 against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.39, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .218 against him.
