The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (.342 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

TV Channel: MASN

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is hitting .260 with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks.

Ruiz has picked up a hit in 63 of 103 games this year, with multiple hits 29 times.

In 14 games this year, he has gone deep (13.6%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).

In 36 games this year (35.0%), Ruiz has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (10.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 33.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (3.9%).

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 52 .262 AVG .259 .304 OBP .330 .398 SLG .443 16 XBH 17 5 HR 10 22 RBI 28 22/8 K/BB 17/20 0 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings