Ildemaro Vargas vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Ildemaro Vargas -- with a slugging percentage of .447 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound, on August 19 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is batting .238 with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks.
- In 56.6% of his games this year (30 of 53), Vargas has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (17.0%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 53 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (7.5%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.4% of his games this season, Vargas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 19 of 53 games (35.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|32
|.227
|AVG
|.245
|.246
|OBP
|.287
|.379
|SLG
|.373
|4
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|15
|6/2
|K/BB
|6/6
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (139 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Sanchez (1-3) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.39 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 58 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Friday, Aug. 11 against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.39, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .218 against him.
