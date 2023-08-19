Dominic Smith vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Saturday, Dominic Smith (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith leads Washington in OBP (.337) this season, fueled by 110 hits.
- In 64.9% of his 114 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 4.4% of his games this season, and 1.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20.2% of his games this year, Smith has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (7.0%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 39 games this season (34.2%), including multiple runs in three games.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|56
|.254
|AVG
|.278
|.322
|OBP
|.352
|.302
|SLG
|.388
|6
|XBH
|16
|2
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|18
|36/15
|K/BB
|36/20
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- The Phillies rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (139 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.39 ERA in 58 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Friday, Aug. 11 against the Minnesota Twins, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.39 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .218 to opposing hitters.
