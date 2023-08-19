Saturday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (79-42) and San Francisco Giants (64-58) matching up at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:20 PM ET on August 19.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Yonny Chirinos (5-5) to the mound, while Logan Webb (9-9) will get the nod for the Giants.

Braves vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Braves are 2-1-0 against the spread.

The Braves have been favorites in 108 games this season and won 71 (65.7%) of those contests.

Atlanta is 70-36 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta leads MLB with 706 runs scored this season.

The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).

