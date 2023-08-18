Stone Garrett vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Stone Garrett -- with a slugging percentage of .688 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Michael Lorenzen on the mound, on August 18 at 7:05 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his previous game against the Red Sox.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Stone Garrett At The Plate
- Garrett has 15 doubles, nine home runs and 25 walks while batting .275.
- Garrett enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .444 with two homers.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (40 of 80), Garrett has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (21.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (eight of 80), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Garrett has an RBI in 22 of 80 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 30 of 80 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Other Nationals Players vs the Phillies
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|34
|.239
|AVG
|.317
|.324
|OBP
|.383
|.419
|SLG
|.525
|11
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|19
|39/13
|K/BB
|38/12
|0
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 138 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Lorenzen gets the start for the Phillies, his 21st of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.23 ERA and 93 strikeouts through 122 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, Aug. 9 against the Washington Nationals, when he threw nine scoreless innings without giving up a hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old's 3.23 ERA ranks 10th, 1.043 WHIP ranks fourth, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 53rd.
