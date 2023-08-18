Stone Garrett -- with a slugging percentage of .688 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Michael Lorenzen on the mound, on August 18 at 7:05 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his previous game against the Red Sox.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Stone Garrett At The Plate

Garrett has 15 doubles, nine home runs and 25 walks while batting .275.

Garrett enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .444 with two homers.

In 50.0% of his games this season (40 of 80), Garrett has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (21.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (eight of 80), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Garrett has an RBI in 22 of 80 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 30 of 80 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Other Nationals Players vs the Phillies

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 34 .239 AVG .317 .324 OBP .383 .419 SLG .525 11 XBH 13 5 HR 4 22 RBI 19 39/13 K/BB 38/12 0 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings