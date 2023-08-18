Friday's contest between the Philadelphia Phillies (66-55) and the Washington Nationals (55-67) at Nationals Park has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-2, with the Phillies coming out on top. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on August 18.

The Phillies will give the nod to Michael Lorenzen (7-7, 3.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Joan Adon (1-0, 5.14 ERA).

Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Phillies 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Nationals have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those games had a spread).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 107 games this season and have come away with the win 46 times (43%) in those contests.

This year, Washington has won 21 of 45 games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (537 total), Washington is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB.

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.88 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Schedule