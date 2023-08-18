Mystics vs. Fever: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Washington Mystics (14-16) will visit the Indiana Fever (8-23) after dropping nine consecutive road games. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, August 18, 2023.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Fever matchup.
Mystics vs. Fever Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Mystics vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mystics Moneyline
|Fever Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mystics (-3.5)
|161
|-166
|+140
|BetMGM
|Mystics (-3.5)
|161.5
|-165
|+140
|PointsBet
|Mystics (-3.5)
|160.5
|-175
|+135
|Tipico
|Mystics (-3.5)
|160.5
|-180
|+145
Mystics vs. Fever Betting Trends
- The Mystics have covered 13 times in 29 chances against the spread this season.
- The Fever have won 14 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 15 times.
- Washington has an ATS record of 7-7 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season.
- Indiana has covered the spread nine times this year (9-6 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- In the Mystics' 29 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 12 times.
- A total of 15 Fever games this year have hit the over.
