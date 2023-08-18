Lane Thomas, with a slugging percentage of .289 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Michael Lorenzen on the mound, August 18 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington with 135 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .475.

He ranks 26th in batting average, 74th in on base percentage, and 34th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

In 74.4% of his games this season (90 of 121), Thomas has picked up at least one hit, and in 37 of those games (30.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 15.7% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.

Thomas has had at least one RBI in 38.0% of his games this year (46 of 121), with two or more RBI 17 times (14.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 67 of 121 games this year, and more than once 13 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Nationals Players vs the Phillies

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 59 .304 AVG .259 .344 OBP .313 .498 SLG .453 27 XBH 24 9 HR 11 36 RBI 32 56/12 K/BB 81/17 11 SB 4

Phillies Pitching Rankings