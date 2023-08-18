Joey Meneses -- with a slugging percentage of .561 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Michael Lorenzen on the mound, on August 18 at 7:05 PM ET.

He collected five RBI (going 2-for-5 with two doubles) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is hitting .283 with 29 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 32 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 72nd and he is 86th in slugging.

Meneses has gotten a hit in 81 of 114 games this season (71.1%), with more than one hit on 35 occasions (30.7%).

He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (7.9%), homering in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.1% of his games this year, Meneses has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 40.4% of his games this season (46 of 114), with two or more runs 10 times (8.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 53 .297 AVG .267 .340 OBP .318 .452 SLG .389 24 XBH 17 6 HR 5 36 RBI 32 43/15 K/BB 51/17 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings