On Friday, C.J. Abrams (hitting .176 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Red Sox.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams has 22 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 20 walks while batting .253.

Abrams has reached base via a hit in 69 games this season (of 112 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (9.8%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).

Abrams has had an RBI in 29 games this year (25.9%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (9.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 46 times this year (41.1%), including 10 games with multiple runs (8.9%).

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 54 .257 AVG .249 .320 OBP .294 .406 SLG .410 18 XBH 19 6 HR 5 20 RBI 24 42/13 K/BB 46/7 18 SB 15

Phillies Pitching Rankings