Alex Call vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call (hitting .097 in his past 10 games, with seven walks and an RBI), battle starter Michael Lorenzen and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is batting .193 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 46 walks.
- In 50.0% of his 98 games this season, Call has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 6.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Call has had an RBI in 23 games this year (23.5%), including nine multi-RBI outings (9.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 30 games this season (30.6%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|50
|.206
|AVG
|.181
|.294
|OBP
|.308
|.315
|SLG
|.259
|11
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|10
|35/21
|K/BB
|35/25
|4
|SB
|4
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 138 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- The Phillies will send Lorenzen (7-7) out for his 21st start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.23 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 9 against the Washington Nationals, the righty went nine scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old's 3.23 ERA ranks 10th, 1.043 WHIP ranks fourth, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 53rd.
