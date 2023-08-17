The Washington Nationals, including Stone Garrett and his .633 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Nationals Park, Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he hit two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Chris Sale TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Stone Garrett At The Plate

Garrett is batting .271 with 14 doubles, nine home runs and 25 walks.

Garrett is batting .471 with two homers during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

In 39 of 79 games this season (49.4%) Garrett has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (20.3%).

In 10.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Garrett has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (26.6%), with more than one RBI in nine of them (11.4%).

He has scored at least once 29 times this season (36.7%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.9%).

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 34 .230 AVG .317 .321 OBP .383 .407 SLG .525 10 XBH 13 5 HR 4 19 RBI 19 39/13 K/BB 38/12 0 SB 3

