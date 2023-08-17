Riley Adams is available when the Washington Nationals battle Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Nationals Park Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since August 13, when he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Athletics.

Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Riley Adams At The Plate

  • Adams is hitting .305 with 10 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 10 walks.
  • In 62.1% of his games this year (18 of 29), Adams has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (34.5%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a long ball in four games this season (13.8%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Adams has driven home a run in nine games this year (31.0%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • In seven of 29 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 11
.359 AVG .220
.423 OBP .289
.672 SLG .366
12 XBH 4
3 HR 1
8 RBI 7
21/6 K/BB 9/4
0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.33).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 158 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
  • Sale makes the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.52 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent time out was on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing just one hit.
  • The 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.52, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .232 batting average against him.
