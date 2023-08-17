Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Red Sox on August 17, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Justin Turner, Lane Thomas and others in the Boston Red Sox-Washington Nationals matchup at Nationals Park on Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Nationals vs. Red Sox Game Info
- When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 29 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 28 walks and 68 RBI (135 total hits). He's also swiped 15 bases.
- He has a .284/.329/.479 slash line on the year.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 15
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 13
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 12
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Joey Meneses Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Meneses Stats
- Joey Meneses has 128 hits with 27 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 32 walks and 63 RBI.
- He has a .281/.329/.418 slash line so far this season.
Meneses Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 16
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 15
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 13
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 12
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 11
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, Joey Meneses or other Nationals players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Chris Sale Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Sale Stats
- The Red Sox will hand the ball to Chris Sale (5-2) for his 13th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start five times in 12 starts this season.
- In 12 starts, Sale has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 5.3 frames per outing.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Sale Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 11
|4.2
|1
|2
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 1
|3.2
|5
|1
|1
|6
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 26
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|at Padres
|May. 20
|7.0
|3
|2
|2
|8
|1
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 13
|8.0
|3
|1
|1
|9
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Chris Sale's player props with BetMGM.
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Turner Stats
- Turner has 119 hits with 25 doubles, 19 home runs, 40 walks and 73 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .285/.353/.482 on the year.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Aug. 16
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|Aug. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 13
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 12
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has 26 doubles, 26 home runs, 42 walks and 79 RBI (111 total hits). He has stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .260/.334/.504 on the year.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Aug. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Aug. 15
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 12
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Justin Turner, Rafael Devers or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.