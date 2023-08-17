Michael Chavis vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Michael Chavis -- with a slugging percentage of .448 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the hill, on August 17 at 4:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Red Sox.
Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Michael Chavis At The Plate
- Chavis is batting .264 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- In 17 of 26 games this year (65.4%), Chavis has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 26 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Chavis has driven in a run in five games this year (19.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in seven games this season (26.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|14
|.257
|AVG
|.270
|.278
|OBP
|.341
|.371
|SLG
|.378
|2
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|2
|11/1
|K/BB
|13/4
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.33).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 158 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Sale (5-2 with a 4.52 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up one hit.
- In 12 games this season, the 34-year-old has a 4.52 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .232 to opposing batters.
