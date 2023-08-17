Michael Chavis -- with a slugging percentage of .448 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the hill, on August 17 at 4:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Chavis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Michael Chavis At The Plate

Chavis is batting .264 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.

In 17 of 26 games this year (65.4%), Chavis has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 26 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Chavis has driven in a run in five games this year (19.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in seven games this season (26.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 14 .257 AVG .270 .278 OBP .341 .371 SLG .378 2 XBH 2 1 HR 1 3 RBI 2 11/1 K/BB 13/4 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings