Thursday's game features the St. Louis Cardinals (54-67) and the New York Mets (55-66) facing off at Busch Stadium in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 7-5 win for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on August 17.

The Mets will give the nod to Jose Quintana (0-4, 3.03 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Adam Wainwright (3-7, 8.77 ERA).

Mets vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mets vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 7, Mets 6.

Total Prediction for Mets vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Mets Performance Insights

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Mets have a record of 3-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

In their last two games with a spread, the Mets failed to cover each time.

The Mets have been favorites in 72 games this season and won 40 (55.6%) of those contests.

New York is 23-27 this season when entering a game favored by -140 or more on the moneyline.

The Mets have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New York has scored 526 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Mets' 4.56 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The previous 10 Cardinals matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 48 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (47.9%) in those games.

This year, St. Louis has won eight of 18 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 12 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (564 total runs).

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.53 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Mets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 12 Braves L 6-0 José Quintana vs Spencer Strider August 13 Braves W 7-6 Kodai Senga vs Yonny Chirinos August 14 Pirates W 7-2 Carlos Carrasco vs Quinn Priester August 15 Pirates L 7-4 David Peterson vs Bailey Falter August 16 Pirates W 8-3 Tylor Megill vs Johan Oviedo August 17 @ Cardinals - José Quintana vs Adam Wainwright August 18 @ Cardinals - Kodai Senga vs Zack Thompson August 19 @ Cardinals - Kodai Senga vs Miles Mikolas August 20 @ Cardinals - Carlos Carrasco vs Dakota Hudson August 21 @ Braves - David Peterson vs Bryce Elder August 22 @ Braves - Tylor Megill vs Charlie Morton

Cardinals Schedule