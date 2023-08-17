Jeter Downs returns to action for the Washington Nationals versus Chris Sale and the Boston Red SoxAugust 17 at 4:05 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since August 13, when he went 1-for-1 with an RBI against the Athletics.

Jeter Downs Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jeter Downs At The Plate (2022)

Downs hit .154 with a double, a home run and a walk.

A season ago, Downs had at least one hit in four of 13 games (30.8%), including two or more hits twice.

He homered once out of 13 games a year ago, going deep in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

In three of 13 games last year, Downs picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.

He crossed home in three of 13 games a year ago (23.1%), including one multi-run game.

Jeter Downs Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 7 GP 6 .100 AVG .211 .095 OBP .250 .100 SLG .421 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 2 13/0 K/BB 8/1 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)