Ildemaro Vargas -- with an on-base percentage of .220 in his past 10 games, 58 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the mound, on August 17 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Chris Sale

MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is hitting .248 with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.

Vargas has gotten a hit in 30 of 51 games this year (58.8%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (17.6%).

He has homered in four games this year (7.8%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Vargas has driven home a run in 14 games this year (27.5%), including more than one RBI in 15.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 18 of 51 games (35.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 32 .254 AVG .245 .262 OBP .287 .424 SLG .373 4 XBH 10 3 HR 1 10 RBI 15 6/1 K/BB 6/6 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings