On Thursday, C.J. Abrams (.256 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, two walks and an RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Chris Sale TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is batting .253 with 22 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 20 walks.

Abrams has gotten at least one hit in 62.2% of his games this year (69 of 111), with more than one hit 28 times (25.2%).

He has hit a home run in 9.9% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his chances at the plate.

In 26.1% of his games this year, Abrams has tallied at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (9.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 40.5% of his games this season (45 of 111), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (9.0%) he has scored more than once.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 54 .257 AVG .249 .317 OBP .294 .406 SLG .410 18 XBH 19 6 HR 5 20 RBI 24 42/13 K/BB 46/7 16 SB 15

Red Sox Pitching Rankings