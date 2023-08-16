The Atlanta Braves, including Travis d'Arnaud (.316 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Randy Vasquez and the New York Yankees at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Yankees.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez

Randy Vasquez TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks while batting .259.

d'Arnaud has picked up a hit in 29 of 50 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has gone deep in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (eight of 50), and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

d'Arnaud has had at least one RBI in 36.0% of his games this season (18 of 50), with more than one RBI eight times (16.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 of 50 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 28 .227 AVG .282 .314 OBP .325 .467 SLG .455 8 XBH 11 5 HR 4 16 RBI 13 14/10 K/BB 30/6 0 SB 0

